Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,109 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 299.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $106.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

