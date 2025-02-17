Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,911,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $184.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

