Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after buying an additional 1,816,371 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after buying an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,684,000 after buying an additional 1,265,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 9.2 %

BATS:EFV opened at $57.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.