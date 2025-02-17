Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 50,962 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

