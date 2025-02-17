Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.32 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

