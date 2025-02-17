Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000.

AVEM opened at $61.16 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

