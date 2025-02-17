Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $15,889,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,717,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

