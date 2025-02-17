Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,014 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,897,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 357,941 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

