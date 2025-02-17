Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 557,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $5,430,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

