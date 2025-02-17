Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $61.89 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

