VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.72 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

