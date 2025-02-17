Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VDE opened at $126.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

