Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.