Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

