Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Empower Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $990,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,306,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,768,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after buying an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,865,000 after buying an additional 132,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.29 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

