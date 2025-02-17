Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Boosted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.60 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

