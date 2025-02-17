Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Boosted by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $74,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.81 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
