Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.