Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 288.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average of $533.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $561.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

