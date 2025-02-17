Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO stock opened at $107.81 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.