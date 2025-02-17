Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $47,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

