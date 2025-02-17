Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

