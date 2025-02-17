Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $183,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.28. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

