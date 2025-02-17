Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.