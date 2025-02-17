Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Veritex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $26.58 on Monday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

