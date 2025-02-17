Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS opened at $15.34 on Monday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 15,720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,281,000 after purchasing an additional 914,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,107,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,159 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

