Vista Energy (VIST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $51.45 on Monday. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIST shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.