Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) vs. Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Head to Head Review

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and Heritage Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 3 3 0 2.50 Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Vita Coco currently has a consensus price target of $34.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.85%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

This table compares Vita Coco and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.99% 26.49% 18.98% Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Heritage Distilling”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $493.61 million 4.59 $46.63 million $0.99 40.37 Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Heritage Distilling on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

