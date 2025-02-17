Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 16,814 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,065 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth $71,881,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,628,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Ferrovial by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 871,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 584,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FER opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

