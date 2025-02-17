Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.