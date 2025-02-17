Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,032,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.84 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,922.02. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,695. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Citizens Jmp cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

