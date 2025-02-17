Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $48.13 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

