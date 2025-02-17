Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6,157.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

