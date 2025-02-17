Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

