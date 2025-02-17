Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 67,795 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,795 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Novavax by 34.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Novavax by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 1,192.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Novavax by 86.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In related news, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,225.40. This trade represents a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at $414,080. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.14. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

