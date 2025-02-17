Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $270.58 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

