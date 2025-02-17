Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $369.71 on Monday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.75. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.