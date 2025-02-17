Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,896,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,071.85 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $969.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

