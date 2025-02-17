WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 196.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,042,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 711,411 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 223,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 165,939 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

