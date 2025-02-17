WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,003,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,952.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $170.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.