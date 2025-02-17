WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 21,279 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

