WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPEM opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

