WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $169.24 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

