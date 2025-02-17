WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.62. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $561.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.