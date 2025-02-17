WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 5,841 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.30. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

