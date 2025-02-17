WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 6,599 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,583,028.18. This trade represents a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

