Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 20,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

Intel stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

