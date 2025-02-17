Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $185,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,753.06. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $322,217.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,573.70. The trade was a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,044 shares of company stock worth $2,576,338. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

