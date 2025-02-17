Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TRV opened at $238.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a 200-day moving average of $240.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

