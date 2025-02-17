Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $266.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $184.84 and a 52 week high of $270.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

